Ontario County had 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 4 p.m. Thursday, including one new case according to its Public Health department.

According to the Public Health website, three of those people are hospitalized. In addition, 58 people are in quarantine or isolation, and 169 people have tested negative for the virus.

Monroe County reported 148 total cases, and a fourth death. Other nearby counties total cases include: Wayne, 8; Yates, 0; Livingston, 7; Seneca, 0; Orleans, 4.