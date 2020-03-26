Flossie loves to flop down next to people or lay in their laps. Her loud purr is often accompanied by a bit of her tongue poking out of her mouth. She’s a good-sized, confident middle-aged gal who loves a good meal and a good head scratch. A retired person might be ideal. Flossie has not lived with dogs.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.