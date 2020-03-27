The Squaw Island Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring a health and welfare net at 8 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays on the 146.820 MHz repeater.

This net allows the hams to see how their friends and communities are handling the COVID-19 situation, relay shopping tips and ways to stay healthy, and help out in the community.

Stations from Canandaigua, Fairport, Farmington, Geneva, Greece, Manchester, Middlesex, Naples, Palmyra, Phelps, Romulus, Rushville, Shortsville, Victor and Walworth have joined the network. Anyone with a FCC amateur radio license is welcome, along with scanner listeners.

The repeater is on the 2-meter band allocated by the Federal Communications Commission to amateurs. Call 585-924-0752, or visit siarc.us or arrl.org for information.