Ontario County added 4 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18. Ontario County Public Health updates the numbers each afternoon.

Three of those with COVID-19 are hospitalized; there have been no deaths. There have been 186 negative tests for COVID-19.

There are 70 people who are either in isolation or under quarantine.

Updates at http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health