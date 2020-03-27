Here's what it looks like for the weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST
Friday
Hi: 46° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNE at 7mph
Today: Morning clouds then some sunshine. Cooler breeze off the lake.
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Cloudy, periods of rain
Saturday
Hi: 53° | Lo: 45°
Precipitation: 60% | Wind: ESE at 13mph
Cloudy with some rain arriving in the afternoon.
Cloudy, periods of rain
Sunday
Hi: 68° | Lo: 42°
Precipitation: 80% | Wind: SSW at 19mph
Windy and very warm with showers and possible rumble of thunder.