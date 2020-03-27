Here's what it looks like for the weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST

Friday

Hi: 46° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNE at 7mph

Today: Morning clouds then some sunshine. Cooler breeze off the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Cloudy, periods of rain

Saturday

Hi: 53° | Lo: 45°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: ESE at 13mph

Cloudy with some rain arriving in the afternoon.

Cloudy, periods of rain

Sunday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 42°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: SSW at 19mph

Windy and very warm with showers and possible rumble of thunder.