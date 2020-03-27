This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Yates County officials say they love their seasonal out-of-town visitors, but during this growing public health crisis, the county is also pleading with them to stay home for the foreseeable future.

Every year thousands of people flock to the Finger Lakes area to get away from it all. Some of them also own lakeside homes along Canandaigua, Seneca, and Keuka lakes.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yates County, and county leaders want to keep it that way.

"We're a rural community and we're not prepared," County Administrator and Treasurer Winona Flynn said. "We don't have a city in Yates County. We're not prepared for an influx of a large population."

Neighboring Seneca County, according to its Health Department, recently had its first diagnosis of COVID-19, from a non-resident.

Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Hayssen is also asking tourists to stay away for now.

Flynn says this State of Emergency order from the Governor's Office of "no unnecessary travel" is very crucial.

During the summer months the local population grows from about 25,000 to over 40,000 people. Besides summer homes, tourists flock to the area's local wineries and breweries.

"We don't want to say Yates County is not welcoming to outsiders because we are, and we're dependent on that but right now it's not the time to come to Yates County," Flynn said.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan is Yates County's only hospital. Flynn says they simply don't have enough staff members to handle a public crisis as they would during the summer months.

"Currently we really aren't equipped for handling a large number of COVID-19 cases, or other illnesses that some, perhaps some elderly people may have. We're not staffed for that right now," Flynn said.

Both counties say this is the best way to protect their citizens. In fact, at least in Yates County there's really nothing to do for the time being.

"The majority of our wineries, breweries, a lot of our retail stores are closed to the public," Flynn said.

Although both counties discourage visitors from coming now, if they do so, Flynn says there's very little county leaders can do in terms of enforcement.