If you call 911, be prepared for questions

Bristol Supervisor Bob Green, who also is deputy chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, invoked none other than World War II-era British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in recognizing the first responders who are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

Churchill’s war-time quote, which referred to the efforts of the Royal Air Force in fighting back the German Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, works: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Green called the coronavirus fight “nothing short of an epic battle that has touched nearly 1.5 billion people.” Here’s his statement issued to the region’s first responders.

“EMS personnel, firefighters, law enforcement, corrections officers, communication officers, doctors, nurses, Public Health, technicians and so many support staff have risen to the occasion of helping their fellow man.

“They have committed themselves to our communities and families in doing everything possible in fighting this unseen yet deadly enemy. An enemy that needs an electron microscope to be exposed but can devastate any member of society with vengeance and without warning. It knows no boundaries, maps, or political borders.

“To all of our first responders, thank you for your service. My colleagues join me this evening in recognizing and honoring all of you for your contributions, sacrifices, and dedication to public service.”

911 to the rescue

Expect to answer a few questions related to the coronavirus if you have to call 911.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said 911 staff will ask about fever and other questions to determine if the caller has symptoms of the virus.

This is an important precaution for the first responder to prepare for the call.

“If there are concerns, the information will be relayed to the responder,” Henderson said.

According to Canandaigua Emergency Squad Chief Matt Sproul, don’t be alarmed if you see a squad crew arrive in suits, masks and gloves.

“This does not mean there’s a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Sproul wrote, in his monthly column appearing elsewhere in the Sunday edition of the Daily Messenger. “These are precautions to keep our responders safe.”

And first responders want callers to come to the front door or to a porch to speak with responders, if they are able to, Henderson said.

“We’re going to be there,” Henderson said. “We just want to do our best to be cautious.”

Wipes clog pipes

Most everyone during these coronavirus-induced days of hunkering down is looking for toilet paper.

But this critical message from the town and village of Victor concerns what should not be flushed down the toilet.

Baby wipes are the number one reason for a sewer backup. If you are using baby wipes, please dispose of them properly in the trash.

When the wrong item is flushed down the toilet, results can include costly backups on a resident’s property as well as cause problems on the sewer and water treatment system. Rags and debris also are sources of sewer overflows and backups.

Here is a list of items that should never be flushed: Disposable wipes (even if marked “flushable”); feminine hygiene products; paper towels; dental floss; face-cleaning pads; cotton balls or ear swabs; condoms; diapers; cooking grease; and pills.

As Victor officials said, “Toilets are meant for only one activity, and you know what we are talking about!”