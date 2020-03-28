In this year of suspended sports seasons, delayed Olympics dreams of gold and pandemic political posturing, I would urge Time Magazine to move its "Person of The Year" selection to June, rather than waiting another eight months. I would further suggest that Dr. Anthony Fauci be awarded that honor.

Although he will not be the one to discover the cure to COVID-19, he has been a voice of reason and reality in the arena of pseudo-science surrounding the White House. The diminutive doctor stands head and shoulders above the others trotted out daily. The attempts to keep him out of the picture, literally and figuratively, have been thwarted by the public's appreciation of his candor, as well as his demeanor when some pronouncement does not align with the facts. He needs not say anything, his facial expressions tell us all!

The good doctor is not afraid to contradict anyone in authority who attempts to mislead us. Although he usually tempers outright disagreement in more modest terms than I would, I appreciate his independence and willingness to fight for the truth.

Dr. Fauci, hopefully, your stature will rise in the next administration and you will have a bully pulpit all to yourself.

In the meantime, thank you and God bless you and all those in the medical professions.

Pat Crowley

Bloomfield