Fifty-one inmates were released from the Monroe County Jail on Friday as the result of directions from the New York State Division of Parole.

The release is related to state efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the prison system. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC on Friday the inmates were in jails for "non-serious" parole violations and were released to help reduce density.

In his Saturday news conference, Cuomo acknowledged they would be looking at further releases. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says none of the inmates were experiencing flu-like symptoms upon release and all of them had been in the jail for at least 14 days.

The inmates included eight sex offenders. Twelve of the inmates released were classified as transient populations who have been transported to suitable housing, while one was taken to Rochester General Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and 10 were released with electronic monitoring devices.