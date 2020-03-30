A sixth confirmed death from COVID-19 was confirmed Sunday as six more people in Monroe County tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 223.

New data released by the Monroe County Department of Health released Sunday evening shows that 33 people are now hospitalized; 22 of those patients are in the ICU.

Of the 223 cases, 48 people have recovered from the disease.

The health department also reports 367 people are in mandatory quarantine or isolation.

The 21 new cases since Saturday include:

- 3 Females in their 20s

- 2 Males in their 20s

- 1 Female in her 30s

- 1 Male in his 30s

- 3 Females in their 40s

- 1 Male in his 40s

- 3 Males in their 50s

- 1 Male in his 60s

- 4 Females in their 60s

- 2 Females in their 70s

The county has created a map of the cases by zip code.

Six people in Monroe County have died from COVID-19. The first person to die in Monroe County was a 54-year-old man who died at Rochester General Hospital on March 17. Health officials confirmed on March 23 that another person died at Unity Hospital. The third patient died at Strong Memorial Hospital, health officials announced on March 24. On March 26, health officials confirmed the death of a fourth person. The fifth and sixth deaths were confirmed on March 28 and 29, respectively.

The health department is asking people who have recently traveled to New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days when they come back.