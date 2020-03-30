The Presidential Primary and election to fill the NY 27th Congressional seat was moved to June 23, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the April 28 Special Election is postponed. The Special Election — the Democratic Presidential Primary and election to fill the 27th Congressional seat — was moved to June 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, Ontario County Board of Elections Commissioners, Michael Northrup and Charlie Evangelista said, “We support the decision to reschedule the April Elections to June 23, 2020 in order to keep Ontario County voters, elections inspectors, and associated staff as safe as possible.”

The ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary contains the list of Democratic candidates before all but two dropped out of the race. The top two contenders are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

On the ballot in the 27th Congressional District are four candidates. Democrat Nathan McMurray is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Republican Chris Jacobs is running on the Republican and Independence lines. The Green Party candidate is Michael J. Gammariello, and the Libertarian Party candidate is Duane Whitmer.

The 27th Congressional District covers the town and city of Canandaigua and towns of Bristol, Canadice, East Bloomfield, Farmington, Richmond, South Bristol, Victor, West Bloomfield and the town of Naples (west of Route 21).

For questions or comments, call the Ontario County Board of Elections at 585.396.4005