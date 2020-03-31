Rosie and I hiked along Naples Creek Sunday afternoon. We made it home just before a hail storm hit! Within less than a mile from our house we can enter the forest where state lands, the Finger Lakes Trail, and local trails connect.

I thought about how we’ll miss the Naples Trout Derby on April 1, the 59th annual derby canceled due to coronavirus. But the trails and creeks never close. As long as we keep our distance to other humans, we can hike, fish and enjoy the outdoors.

