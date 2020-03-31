Walmart will begin taking the temperature of each worker as they report to work to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart announced Tuesday it will begin taking the temperature of each worker as they report to work to combat the spread of COVID-19. The temperature checks will begin within the next few weeks. Walmart said it will be sending infrared thermometers to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers, which will take up to three weeks to arrive.

Walmart is also sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers, which are expected to arrive within one-to-two weeks. Any associate who wishes to use them can do so.

These measures are the latest in efforts to encourage healthy behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart said it is also sharing new guidance with its employees to encourage healthy behaviors: Maintaining 6 feet between people, for social distancing; 20 seconds as length of time required to wash hands with soap and water; and if a worker’s temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home.