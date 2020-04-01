Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Matthew Abell, Alena Ragan and Placido Ramallo, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Grayson Stevens, of Fairport, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Ithaca College.

Pittsford

Bridgett McCann and Ryan Young, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Rochester

Ella Charlesworth, Annie Knapp, Eleanor LaRussa-Taubold, Sarah Roberts and Siena Storozynsky, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

West Henrietta

Nolan Ahearn, of West Henrietta, was nominated for the 2020 Lanford Presidential Prize from the Oscar and Esther Lanford Endowment of the Fredonia College Foundation. Ahearn majors in social work.