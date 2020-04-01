Sometimes the online comments section with its 1,800-character limitation is not enough. And sometimes, enough is enough.

In response to Joe Nacca’s COVID-19 essay printed on March 27, 2020, I think there is more messaging between the lines than meets the eye. It’s hard to see it this time, and certain other times, because it’s presented on the Inquiring Taxpayer letterhead. The Inquiring Taxpayer has become a local brand. A trust-worthy brand that I typically agree with. But, I believe there has always been an underlying thread of unfairness against Democratic state leadership within his economic arguments. A bias that has made its way into other local commentary and generally into the fabric of some local fiscal conservative ideology. It’s a prejudice that Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Schumer are to blame for all local PILOT program failures and shortcomings. Although I think it’s unfair, it’s mostly benign in the context of his economic-themed essays, but it seems to be blindly accepted as part of the Inquiring Taxpayer brand of fact. Well today, PILOTS-awry are secondary to a virus-awry, and I think Joe Nacca put on his Inquiring Taxpayer hat last Friday to take advantage of that trusted brand. Using that familiarity to bolster a dangerous right-leaning classic. And I offer my disagreement with it.

Congressional unity! The character of a nation! Citizenry resolve! You can almost feel the waters of the Atlantic soaking into boots and pant legs in a black-and-white photo sort of way. You know, like Gen. MacArthur in World War II. We all may need that vision of strength now, or soon, or perhaps much later than March 2020. But those grand essay overtones are the bookends of several points in between. Anxiety? Maybe. Contrition? Maybe. An apology? Maybe? I don’t doubt Joe’s genuine concern for the community and nation, but for sure, there is something more in between we’re all very familiar with. It’s sadly modern and in color as well. It’s this notion that immediate post-crisis is not the time for a conversation about its contributing factors. It’s the post-gun massacre’s greatest hit “Now is not the time … Yada-Yada.” Meaning now is not the time to talk responsible gun control. It’s tweaked a bit in Joe’s essay though.

Let’s talk Titanic heroism. Again, makes you feel good! Health experts predict our COVID-19 experience could be as long as 18 months. The Titanic disaster took about 160 minutes. Every Titanic minute represents about 3.4 days in Trump-time starting around mid-January. We’re about 21 minutes post-iceberg now. Trump Minute No. 1 was him dismissing his HHS and intelligence officials’ virus concerns. Trump Minute 21 right now is a point where state governors and mayors have to take up community theater to get the necessary supplies and equipment needed in this crisis. President Trump has not, and will not, take the appropriate actions without his required fix of aggrandizement. At what minute of the 1912 Titanic disaster did the rafts start to get released? I really don’t know, but Trump’s Minute 10 on March 13, 2020, brought “I don’t take responsibility at all.” At what minute will he? How many minutes do we have to wait for leadership, preferably heroic, from this administration as they toil worrying about the band?

The tweak is interesting. “Now is not the time … Yada-Yada” is usually reserved for post-crisis gun massacres to protect the NRA. Here Joe, with the trusted Inquiring Taxpayer logo, wants to prepackage it as pre-crisis or mid-crisis cover for an incompetent president. Remember, its Minute 21 now and 139 COVID minutes left to go. This debacle is not Trump’s fault, but the proverbial bullets are just starting to fly. Should we run, hide or fight, Mr. President? His advice seems to be to sit there quietly at your computer and take it. By the way, “Now is not the time” to bother the boss either, for the “Yada-Yada” sake. C’mon Joe!

“Now is not the time … Yada-Yada” is dangerous and reckless on either side of a crisis. Holding this president to account now, in current time, is just as important as staying home and washing your hands. He is the definition of the Peter principle and it needs to be addressed in current time. The clock is ticking.

Now is the time: We’re headed to COVID-19 mid-crisis and we have to do everything we can to mitigate our nation’s exposure across all fronts. Now is the time: CDC guidelines, social distancing, decontamination, business restrictions. Now is the time: because we are all experiencing the results of presidential failure. Now is the time: to match Trump with his incompetence, so he can finally resolve it or be sent packing for it. As painful as that accountability may be for some, near and far, there will be no more hiding spots for the usual apologist narratives behind COVID-19. Hoaxes and fake news excuses are going to lose. Now is the time: for some to wake up, or perhaps be woke up.

Ensure that our remaining 139 minutes go better than Titanic 1912. For your family, this community and the nation, now is the time and the season to make all your points.

Bob Cobos (Cdga Bub) is a Canandaigua resident.