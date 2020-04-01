Mark's Pizzeria in Canandaigua makes sure the workers at UR Medicine Thompson Health are well fed for the battle they're in

CANANDAIGUA — Several local businesses have shown their support for UR Medicine Thompson Health personnel during the current novel coronavirus pandemic, including Mark’s Pizzeria.

On Tuesday morning, Mike Stevens and Ken Strang from the Canandaigua location delivered dozens of pizzas with over 1,000 slices for the health system, which employs more than 1,700 people. A second delivery was done later that day for the evening shift.

General Manager Mike Serron, who went to Canandaigua Academy and started working for Mark’s in 2006, said owner Mark Crane has been very good about putting him and the store in a position to help the community.

Serron, who spent much of the day churning out sheet pizza after sheet pizza — 60 in all — was able to join in on the second delivery.

“The people there were great — everyone was just very thankful and appreciative,” Serron said. “In a time like this, the hospital keeps the community in a relatively peaceful state of mind. We’re trying to help them out while they try to help the community.”

Facebook live

Victor leadership, emergency management, and economic development staff will be updating the community on the most recent COVID-19 developments within the town and village.

Officials will be on Facebook live at 12:30 April 2.

Any questions you may have regarding COVID-19 matters within Victor or Ontario County should be sent in advance of the live broadcast to: tovcovid@town-victor-ny.us. They will be addressed during the live update. Any questions not addressed will be answered after the broadcast by way of email.

To participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/twnvictorny/posts/2947240682004617.

Free crepes are great for kids

Just because kids are out of school doesn’t mean their appetites go away (and face it, you can have a Zoom class but a Zoom lunch is a little light on the taste and calories).

The folks at Simply Crepes in Canandaigua believe it’s part of their responsibility as a restaurant to help feed the community’s children.

So, until further notice, the restaurant is offering to feed kids for free — including the peanut butter and jelly crepe.

The offer is valid for curbside or to-go orders. To place an order, call 585-394-5050. View the takeout menu at bit.ly/SCMenuNY.

Go it alone

By all means, get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

But, here’s a reminder about Victor trails: Trails are closed to groups, including organized hiking, biking and trail maintenance groups, as all such group activity is being discouraged at this time.

Solitary exercise or with immediate household members on the trails is encouraged to help promote both physical and mental well-being.

But remember to practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of personal space and wash your hands often.

The town of Victor has over 65 miles of trails, so keeping the optimum of social distancing can be done without too much effort. If you are unsure of where all the trails are, visit https://www.victorhikingtrails.org/map/index.php.