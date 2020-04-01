It is very hypocritical and inappropriate for the county of Ontario to continue to enforce the last payment due date for county taxes on March 31.

The county and state have literally shut down the ability to create income. Their own offices are closed. They will impose fines if payments are not received by the due date. This is a hardship to the taxpayers of Ontario County; other counties and cities have eliminated restrictions.

Makes me wonder, who's the boss? I don't understand their reasoning.

John Gawel

Richmond