The following births occurred in March 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Canandaigua: Shayleen Bolton, a boy, Jewleon Chad Bolton, March 24, 4 pounds, 6.9 ounces.

Clyde: Alisha Smith, a boy, Nazaire Vo’Shon Thompson, March 6, 8 pounds; Courtney and Dylan Hess, a girl, Amelia Rose Hess, March 15, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces; Rosanna Robbins-Roberson and Harley Roberson, a boy, Isaiah Liam Donovan Roberson, March 18, 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces; and Monica and Joseph Zehr, a boy, Joseph Hunter Zehr, March 21, 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Geneva: Josilyn Chance and Orlando Benitez, a boy, Bryant Jair Benitez, March 5, 8 pounds, 13.3 ounces; Jacqueline Pollino and Cameron Wilson, a boy, Carmelo Sharef Wilson, March 17, 4 pounds, 15.3 ounces; Lauren Luzzi and David Collins, a girl, Athena Jean Collins, March 17, 9 pounds, 5 ounces; Marcella and Dustin Myers, a girl, Julianna Elizabeth Myers, March 27, 8 pounds, 10.3 ounces; and Tiara Ford and Charles Brinson, a boy, Ah’Myre Million Brinson, March 27, 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lyons: Maura and Jay Olson, a girl, Elisabetta Darlene Olson, March 1, 8 pounds, 9 ounces; Nabraska Countryman and Brandon Casterlin, a boy, Braxton William Casterlin, March 15, 5 pounds, 8.8 ounces; and Makayla Knaak and David Copp Jr., a boy, Jacob Dwight-Joseph Copp, March 18, 8 pounds, 11.9 ounces.

Macedon: Jennifer and Leo Jones, a boy, Ryan Robert Jones, March 30, 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces.

Newark: Sabrina Hoffman and Alex Jones, a boy, Madyx Leo Jones, March 9, 6 pounds, 12 ounces; Angelica Alicea and Alchimist McKinnon III, a boy, Findi Alchimist McKinnon, March 25, 10 pounds, 12 ounces; and Gabrielle Burleson and Jayson Bridgeman, a girl, Charlotte Rose Bridgeman, March 29, 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces.

Red Creek: Keri and Chad McQuown, a girl, Adeline Sutton McQuown, March 24, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces.

Palmyra: Deborah Schaller and Josh Heck, a girl, Sophia Lynn Heck, March 5, 6 pounds, 12 ounces; and Jamie and Robert Ryon, a girl, Angela Joy Ryon, March 21, 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Penn Yan: Kimberly Pinter and Thomas Bayer Jr., a girl, Sienna Sue Bayer, March 19, 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces; Taylor Knapp and Corey Steger, a boy, Everett Joseph Steger, March 22, 6 pounds, 10.2 ounces; and Samantha and Yost Stutzman, a boy, Roman Anthony Stutzman, March 22, 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Billie Jo Adams, a girl, Annabeth Lynn Rodriguez, March 27, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; and Krystal Meacham and Wesley Bejanen, a boy, Kane Alan Bajanen, March 27, 9 pounds, 12.3 ounces.

Sodus: Hayley Chappell and Daniel Desius, a boy, Andre Kobe-Jahmiel Desius, March 20, 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Waterloo: Ashley and Aaron Congdon, a girl, Avery Lucille Congdon, March 3, 7 pounds, 6 ounces; Jenna and John Braungart, a girl, Annalise Lynn Braungart, March 19, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; Daytona Bartlett and Matthew Northrop, a boy, Matthew Kurtis Northrop Jr., March 21, 7 pounds, 15 ounces; and Ashley and Benjamin Lott, a boy, Jayce Dietrich Lott, March 30, 8 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

Wolcott: Jessica Church and Dustin Parsons, a boy, Ryder Nathaniel Reynolds Parsons, March 3, 8 pounds, 4.7 ounces; Ashley Glover and Brandon White, a girl, Jupiter Grace White, March 20, 9 pounds, 1.8 ounces; and Crystal Tompkins and Zachary McQuown, a girl, Winter Rain McQuown, March 23, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.