Spencerport resident joins HR Works

HR Works Inc. in Fairport recently hired Jolee Bailey, of Spencerport, as a leave and benefits coordinator.

Bailey brings more than five years of experience in human resources to the leave and benefits administration department.

Her expertise includes customer service, COBRA and benefit compliance and regulations, Microsoft Office, and interpersonal communications.

Hilton resident named child care inspector

Cecelia Kazmarek, of Hilton, recently took on a new role at Child Care Council Inc.

She serves as a legally exempt inspector, visiting child care providers’ homes in Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties to ensure regulation compliance. She will provide on-site training and technical assistance.

Kazmarek also helps with the enrollment process and supports the legally exempt team. She previously served as an administrative assistant in the administration department.