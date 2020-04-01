The Windmill Farm and Craft Market pushed back its opening date for the 2020 season to Memorial Day weekend, with an anticipated start date of May 23.

The market, which is in its 33rd year, usually opens on the last Saturday of April on state Route 14A between Penn Yan and Dundee. Along with area vendors, the event features car and tractor shows, a children’s Halloween parade, and fundraisers for local charities.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 28, as well as on Memorial Day (May 25), Labor Day (Sept. 7), Columbus Day (Oct. 12) and Black Friday (Nov. 27). Visit facebook.com/thewindmillfarmandcraftmarket for information.