March hosted the last full moon of winter. If you were looking forward to spring, it was a welcome endorsement. But if winter is your season, that same winsome moon was a sad refrain. From the vantage point of my side porch, I awaited the big moon’s rising. For the better part of an hour, I stood, watchful, the atmosphere vacillating between promising and dismal. A supermoon, they promised. I was eager for its first glint, my camera set for optimum intimacy. High on the hilltop, the curtain would part and the moon would magically appear in its first earthly entanglements. It would swell, then lift from the thorny, uninhabited scrubland that bore it. In the time it took to sing a rendition of “Moon over Miami,” March’s full moon would ascend to the last touch of treetops before fully separating to prominence above the eastern rim of the valley. But darkness won out, the weather uncooperative and time better spent by the fireside.

Besides being the first of 2020’s three supermoons, March’s full moon was a Lenten moon. Its fullness marked the night of Purim. Worm moon was also expressed. (For clarification, consult a priest, a rabbi and a returning robin.) But March’s full moon was not a Paschal moon, the consecrated moon of“deliverance.

Let’s begin with Earth’s orbit around the sun. It can be divided like a pie into four nearly equal quarters, one quarter for each season. The month of March has been underwriting the northern hemisphere’s transition from winter to spring since antiquity, the arrival of spring a staple of March. This year’s transition from winter to spring was reached on March 19, at 11:50 p.m. EDT. That was the moment earth passed from the winter quadrant of its orbit into the spring quadrant; passed from one seasonal quarter — one slice of the pie — to the next. This celestial milestone we call our spring equinox.

The Paschal moon is a precondition for Passover and Easter. March’s full moon this year didn’t qualify, because it didn’t follow the first moment of spring, but instead preceded it. March saw a supermoon, but no Paschal moon. Consequently, there was no triumphant waving of palm leaves in March, no marshmallow peeps, no potted plants parading at altar sides. Like the highflying aerial act of a trapeze artist, Passover and Easter involve dynamic movements of the heavens that require precise timing. Because March’s full moon arrived a week before spring, April will host this year’s Paschal moon, the timing of which determines the first day of Lent, Passover and Easter Sunday.

Whether coincidental or fastidiously timed, COVID-19 has settled like a suffocating blanket over this year’s Lenten season. An impediment to most everything, COVID-19 has all but choked out seasonal traditions for orthodox Christians and Jews. In light of America’s spiritual apostasy, am I wrong to conclude that the timing of this cataclysmic contagion should raise more than a few eyebrows? How ironic that the “faithful” really didn’t have to “give up” anything for Lent this year; COVID-19 pretty much took care of Lent’s longstanding tradition of “going without”; panic-buying at the grocer’s precludes reason. In his epic poem “Paradise Lost,” Milton was right to name the capital of hell Pandemonium. Since announcing the pandemic, pandemonium has certainly lived up to its namesake.

Key to Passover and Easter, April’s Paschal moon will occur on April 8. Appointed as envoy to carry God’s message of deliverance, this year’s Paschal moon, soaring high above a pandemic world, could be a timely summons, set in the stars, for the world to turn from its earthly entanglements, turn from myriad material desires that feed apostacy in America and deny God’s rising to fullness. April’s forthcoming moon and its message of liberation could be the first glint of light in a world cast headlong into uncertainty. In the breadth of COVID-19’s demonic reversal of life, clouds or no clouds, I’m eagerly awaiting the Paschal moon’s rising and the hope it portends for the faithful.

Donald Melville, author and regular contributor to Messenger Post, resides in Honeoye. He welcomes your comments at donaldemelville@gmail.com.