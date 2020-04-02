Area remains a seller's market, due to low inventory

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple industries, shuttering storefronts for the foreseeable future, the real estate sector has managed to adapt to the situation through the use of technology.

According to Mandy Friend Gigliotti, team leader for The Friend Team real estate organization, which is part of Keller Williams Realty, video conferencing programs such as ZOOM or Facetime have been implemented. YouTube and iMovie have also been put into use, along with the iPhone camera, offering prospective buyers a virtual tour of a home on the market. More conventional methods of displaying a listed house, such as photo galleries, have also been updated.

However, Gigliotti said realtors still needed to relearn how to shoot an effective video.

“Unlike a video you may have seen traditionally, because people say, ‘oh, I have a video of this house,’ they were showing it off," Gigliotti said. "They were showing the nice kitchen, they were showing the nice dining room and the master bath,” Gigliotti said, adding how realtors needed to start thinking outside of the more attractive features of a home.

“We need to show the electrical panel in the basement," she said. "We wanted to see what the light fixtures were in the halls. We want to see what the inside of the pantry looks like. We had to shift our mindset to, 'What does a prospective buyer need from a video?'”

Another program which Gigliotti found useful was the three-dimensional camera platform Matterhorn, which could offer a 360-degree view of rooms in a house, although she admitted the program wasn’t in heavy use at the moment.

“We’re not seeing a boom in that right now because it wasn’t done prior to” the governor’s mandate, Gigliotti said, adding how another problem was user inexperience with documenting everything for the platform.

“The problem with Matterport is people never Matterported — the verb of which is to Matterport — the basement. And that’s what people want to see," she said. "They want to know what it looks like. Can you take me to that corner? It looks a little dark over there. Do you have any water issues?”

While Gigliotti has adapted to the rapidly changing environment, she admits it was a difficult transition due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate on March 22, which effectively closed all businesses deemed as non-essential by the state.

“We needed to move very quickly to find a way to continue to do business online without having an in-person showing,” Gigliotti said, adding how the governor’s allowing home inspectors to fall under the essential business category gave realtors some more room to operate.

“So that was a huge victory that has continued to help us move things along, and the appraisals are still being done in person,” Gigliotti said, adding that some of the appraisals can be done without needing to enter the premises, “depending on the type of loan.”

“And then sometimes the appraiser may take, depending on the comfort level of the seller, is if you’d like me to come in, leave all doors open. I will wear booties, I will wear a mask, I will wear gloves and I will literally just walk through and not touch anything and walk right out,” so long as the seller is also outside of the home to maintain social distancing, said Gigliotti.

Despite the efforts to adapt using virtual means to showcase a home, area realtors have still found a significant reduction in buyers.

“Imagine buying, in most cases, your largest sale purchase in your lifetime without being able to see it or walk through it,” said Andy Griffith, broker and owner of RE/MAX Properties at 16 Lakeshore Drive.

Yet he’s still noticed movement among dedicated buyers, making clear that those in need of a new home are still in the market.

“People still need to buy a home. People who are urgent and motivated to do something are doing it today," Griffith said. "They have a definite need to buy instead of a want to buy.”

Griffith also noted how the digital means of listing homes has offered opportunities for buyers from out of state, too.

“I will add I sold a property to folks in Washington, and it was done in virtual cyberspace. These folks actually bought a home in the $500,000 price range sight unseen,” he said.

Aside from changes in day-to-day business operations, Griffith said the overall state of the market hasn’t changed too much, with a lack of housing inventory remaining constant.

“Before the virus became a major issue, there was a lack of inventory in certain price ranges. Since the pandemic, of course, there’s even fewer homes that will be available,” he said, adding that the “ratio of supply and demand will stay where it was, depending on how long this lasts.”

Gigliotti found similar experiences, noticing how some buyers have made offers far above what is expected.

“What we’re finding is that the buyers that were listing — we just looked at a house in Victor and we just had an offer on it today, a strong offer — and some of them are going multiple offers over equity price scale," she said, "because even though there’s not as many buyers, the buyers who are out right now are so motivated that they’re still putting their best foot forward, because they just want a house.

“And that’s why a lot of these sellers that have worked so hard all winter that are ready to get their house on the market are saying, 'I don’t want to wait. I want to list' — so there’s typically this spike of listings, and of course, buyer demand is still out there as well.”

Given the pre-existing state of housing inventory in the area, Gigliotti said even with current restrictions, there’s still strong buyer interest in the available stock.

“I think the reason why this market is still chugging along — it’s not healthy, but it’s still chugging — even during this quarantine is because there has been so much built up, pent-up buyer interest, that even if you take out 70 percent of the buyers, there are still a lot of buyers," she said, "because there’s just so many people that want to buy houses, but there has not been enough inventory.”