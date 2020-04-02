In this time of uncertainty and concern, we have had to make many decisions that have significantly changed what the final weeks of college will look like for the Class of 2020.

One thing that we absolutely want to preserve is the celebration that the Class of 2020 deserves — now, more than ever — to honor their accomplishments at commencement. To ensure that our graduating students’ hard work and achievements are commemorated properly, we are working to move the undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies from May to July, and will follow up with the exact dates as soon as they are available.

Be assured that all graduating students will still officially have earned their degrees as of May 8-9 and diplomas will be mailed shortly thereafter.

We all feel the loss of not being together in person for the remainder of the semester and for not being able to celebrate commencement at the usual time. I fully understand the disappointment, especially this year as this will be my final commencement at Nazareth. These decisions have been difficult, yet necessary, to protect everyone’s health. We truly look forward to celebrating with you, your family and your friends at a time that is safe.

I ask for your continued patience and support of each other as we move forward in this challenging time. Please know that we are doing our best to navigate through this evolving public health crisis in the most thoughtful, responsible way, with your best interests at heart.

We continue to post all updates at naz.edu/covid.

Please remain safe and healthy.

Daan Braveman

President