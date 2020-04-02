Victor resident joins Child Care Council board

Michael Dermady, of Victor, recently was named to the board of directors for Child Care Council Inc.

Dermady is a credit officer and vice president at First American Equipment Finance. He received a degree in corporate finance at St. John Fisher College.

Child Care Council offers services to support child care programs in Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties. These include a library, notary public, fingerprinting waivers, reduced cost business services and a resource/recycle shop.