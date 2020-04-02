SWBR in Rochester recently promoted Michael Brown, William Price, Kristin Purdy and Keith Sylvester to senior associate.

Brown has been with SWBR for 16 years and is a project architect/manager in the firm’s workplace studio, where he manages design and construction for municipal and commercial projects.

As a certified New York state code enforcement officer, Brown provides reviews and assessments on code-related issues. He earned his Master of Architecture, Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Architecture degrees from the University at Buffalo.

“Mike is well known and respected throughout SWBR for his technical and management abilities, his knowledge of building codes and standards, his even demeanor, and his teaching and mentoring,” said Randal Sickler, principal.

Price, a landscape architect and urban planner, joined SWBR in 2018. He helps lead the firm’s landscape architecture and urban site design projects, along with business development and proposal writing efforts. His portfolio includes the design and entitlements for waterfront and historic preservation projects.

Price chairs the Brighton Town Planning Board and is a board member of the Community Design Center of Rochester. He received a Master of Landscape Architecture degree from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and a Bachelor of Environmental Design degree from the University of Massachusetts.

“Bill’s expertise as a landscape architect and urban planner, as well as his business development skills, have helped our landscape group prosper and positively impact our clients,” said Don Naetzker, landscape architecture manager.

Purdy is a project architect and member of SWBR’s board of directors. As part of the firm’s education studio, Purdy works with clients and the design team to develop a project’s program and design solution, overseeing projects from programming through construction administration.

Purdy, as the sustainable design manager, works to maintain SWBR’s commitment to the environment by integrating sustainable best practices into design projects and office culture. She graduated from the University at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science in architecture.

“Kristin is a skilled and incredibly organized project manager with the ability to apply her skills to many different project types, from a beautiful performance hall to research laboratories or even sports facilities,” said Steven Dernaays, principal. “Our clients love working with her. She’s the ultimate team player.”

Sylvester, chief information officer, has been with SWBR for more than 20 years and manages all information technology systems for the firm. He is the lead IT decision-maker, and is responsible for strategy, design, implementation, utilization of technology and data security.

Sylvester oversees the firm’s technology department, which uses virtual and augmented reality, 3D modeling, Revit and drone technologies to better assist the design process.

“Keith does so much more than keep our systems running and safe,” President Tom Gears said. “He ensures our firm is at the forefront of new technology, helping us enhance our client services and design better-performing, more sustainable buildings.”