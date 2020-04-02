Thompson doctors say the call offered a "very helpful exchange of information" and hopefulness that the virus can be defeated

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow



As the local response to COVID-19 continues, two UR Medicine Thompson Health physicians were able to hear directly from doctors in the Wuhan province of China earlier this week.

According to Thompson Health Senior Vice President for Medical Services Dr. David Baum, a long-time colleague — Dr. David Langer, chairman of the department of neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and a physician leader at Northwell Health — invited UR Medicine clinical leaders to participate in an international dialogue that focused on the care and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The team in China, Baum said, treated several thousand cases of the virus.

“This was an exceptional opportunity to talk with the people who dealt with the initial wave of a previously unknown respiratory virus,” Baum said. “These physicians were totally in the dark as to the nature of the virus and had to work quickly to find effective treatments for their patients. The chapter in the medical textbook had not yet been written when they began to treat the first cases of the illness.”

Dr. Justin Weis, who joined Baum on the call, is the medical director of both respiratory medicine and the 12-bed ICU at Thompson. He said he greatly appreciated the Chinese doctors’ input and candor in openly sharing their experiences. Among the topics they touched upon were clinical assessments, the public health response and how to address challenges for the care team, patients and hospital.

“There was a very helpful exchange of information, and certainly things that will help our efforts in New York and in Canandaigua,” Weis said. “This really is a prime example of human beings coming together no matter geography or nationality. It made me quite proud to be able to be a part of physicians coming together from around the world to defeat this pandemic.”

Weis said the call left him hopeful in that the Chinese team treated thousands of patients without getting infected.

“They were clear that with proper precautions — personal protective equipment for health care workers and social isolation for the public — we can win. We can defeat the coronavirus,” he said.

For up-to-date information about Thompson Health’s response to COVID-19, as well as what to do if you are experiencing symptoms, visit thompsonhealth.com.