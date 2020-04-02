This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Tops is limiting the number of some products customers can purchase as stores see increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can only buy two of the following items:

Adult care Baby formula Baby wipes Toilet paper in 18 roll packs or larger Big pack chicken Flushable cleaning wipes Bread and rolls Cough and cold medicine Diapers Disinfectant sprays Disinfectant wipes Facial tissue Fresh ground beef, pork, chicken and sausage Hand sanitizer Laundry detergent Liquid dish detergent Multipack water, all brands Oatmeal Pain killers Peanut butter Rubbing alcohol Sanitary protection Tops stick butter quarters 16 oz.

The following items are limited to one per customer:

Bleach Eggs, except for Tops medium eggs Flour, all brands, all sizes. Sugar, all brands, all sizes.

The following are limited to four per customer:

Cereal Gallons of water, including spring, distilled, purified or 3-pack gallon water Frozen vegetables Pasta sauce

Tops is also temporarily closing its bulk bin section. The same products will be made available prepackaged.