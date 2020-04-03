Here's your 10-day forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

Showers possible

Friday

Hi: 45° | Lo: 38°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: NW at 12mph

Today: Cloudy and cool with a few showers and some drizzle. A wet snowflake possible in the hills. Tonight: Cloudy with a few evening showers and some drizzle.

Mostly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 53° | Lo: 39°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: N at 6mph

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing.

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday

Hi: 55° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 10mph

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower.

Considerable cloudiness

Monday

Hi: 59° | Lo: 41°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NW at 8mph

Partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy

Tuesday

Hi: 62° | Lo: 50°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: E at 8mph

Milder with clouds and sunshine.

Morning thunderstorms

Wednesday

Hi: 60° | Lo: 40°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 12mph

Some rain.

Showers possible

Thursday

Hi: 46° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 16mph

Cool with rain and a few wet snow showers.

Partly cloudy

Friday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 31°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 15mph

Blustery and chilly with a few flakes possible.

Partly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 47° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WNW at 14mph

Partly sunny.

Showers ending by midday

Sunday

Hi: 49° | Lo: 37°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 14mph

Mostly cloudy with some showers.