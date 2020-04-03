Here's your 10-day forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:
Showers possible
Friday
Hi: 45° | Lo: 38°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: NW at 12mph
Today: Cloudy and cool with a few showers and some drizzle. A wet snowflake possible in the hills. Tonight: Cloudy with a few evening showers and some drizzle.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 53° | Lo: 39°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: N at 6mph
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing.
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Sunday
Hi: 55° | Lo: 36°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 10mph
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower.
Considerable cloudiness
Monday
Hi: 59° | Lo: 41°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NW at 8mph
Partly cloudy.
Partly cloudy
Tuesday
Hi: 62° | Lo: 50°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: E at 8mph
Milder with clouds and sunshine.
Morning thunderstorms
Wednesday
Hi: 60° | Lo: 40°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 12mph
Some rain.
Showers possible
Thursday
Hi: 46° | Lo: 33°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 16mph
Cool with rain and a few wet snow showers.
Partly cloudy
Friday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 31°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 15mph
Blustery and chilly with a few flakes possible.
Partly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 47° | Lo: 29°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WNW at 14mph
Partly sunny.
Showers ending by midday
Sunday
Hi: 49° | Lo: 37°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 14mph
Mostly cloudy with some showers.