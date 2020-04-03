Canandaigua and Fishers firefighters will fill in for each other in case of quarantine

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

CANANDAIGUA — Should one or more members of the Canandaigua Fire Department have to be quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus, Fishers firefighters will step in.

And, thanks to an agreement approved Thursday night, vice versa.

City Council gave the OK to the memorandum of understanding agreement that provides shared staffing in case of a COVID-19 emergency.

The city would pay its firefighters if they served in the Fishers Fire District, which includes a portion of the town of Victor, and Fishers would do the same for its firefighters if working in Canandaigua, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

A federally declared state of emergency is in place because of the coronavirus. The deal would end once the emergency declaration is lifted, Goodwin said.

Concerns with overtime and pay discrepancy are covered, as the costs associated with the plan would be reimbursed by the federal government, Goodwin said.

“We’ll make sure each district is covered,” Goodwin said. “None of us are out at the end of the day.”

With those questions answered, Councilmember Karen White said this is a good idea.

“I think it’s forward thinking,” White said.

Of course, no one knows at one point this will end. With over 83,000 cases of coronavirus diagnosed at this point, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has estimated the leak of the crisis won’t hit until the end of April.

As of Friday afternoon, Ontario County had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three people hospitalized. Nineteen people have recovered, 78 people were in quarantine or isolation as of Friday afternoon, and 364 people tested negative, according to Ontario County Public Health.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this point,” Goodwin said.