I am writing a book about my journey toward faith. It is called "Science and Religion in Harmony: A Credible Framework.” It includes these reflections on the nature of mind.

Religions believe that God created existence. This belief is faith-based. There is lots of evidence, but no proof. I share this faith and believe that our mind is "linked" with God.

Atheists believe that there is no God and that existence is an accident. This belief is faith-based, too, because there can be no proof that God does not exist. As philosophers tell us, "absence of proof is not proof of absence.” So, my atheist friends believe that no link is possible between our mind and a god that does not exist.

So what is the mind? Can it be linked with God? Might that be important? Why?

It may help to think of our brain as a place full of brain tissue where information can be received, stored, processed and sent. But, quantum physics tells us that this brain tissue is mostly empty space except for some flickering quantum levels of energy arranged in complex ways. This is the home of our mind.

Lots of things happen in our brain. It keeps our heart beating. It tells our body to see, walk and eat. Without it, we could not think, feel, sing, dance or love. In this respect, we are not unlike other animals, but our higher intelligence makes us very different.

The Earth began over 4.5 billion years ago. After many years of evolution, we humans now have by far the highest "cognitive awareness" of any species on Earth — our amazing capacity to find solutions, remember them and communicate them.

When we learned to write, about 5,000 years ago, it meant that we could store our knowledge so it could survive death and accumulate rapidly. Now it is virtually exploding. We are learning many things previously undreamed of — artificial intelligence and space travel, to mention just a few.

As our knowledge grows, so do our notions of cause and effect. From recent work in quantum physics, we now know that two "entangled" particles can relate instantly over millions of miles. Our mind can "think" a cure — a placebo effect — inside our body. We see a patient get better when people gather far away and focus on that patient.

Some say that much of our brain is unused. Would this mean that our brain is defectively designed? Or can it do things that we are only just beginning to understand?

We know that there is an infinity of fields, waves, particles and relationships pulsing and swirling throughout the universe, including in our brain space. Could our brain be designed to cope with this "cosmic clutter"? Shielding us from some of it so we can live our daily lives? Using some of it for a good cause? To link ourselves with others?

To link us with God?

Francis Coleman is a Bloomfield resident.