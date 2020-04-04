Chris Jacobs in a radio and TV ad says he supports President Trump’s efforts to build that wall on our southern border and block foreigners coming into this country. It is worth noticing how this will affect the economy in New York’s 27th Congressional District.

The New York State Department of Labor reported that the Buffalo area lost about 3,000 jobs from January 2019 to January 2020. This job loss was before the COVID-19 virus and despite job growth in the state in general and job growth throughout the nation.

It is reasonable to ask why such a sluggish economy in western New York while the rest of the state and national economy was so strong? Timothy Glass, regional economist with the state Labor Department thinks the reason is the stagnant population growth. Indeed, the Buffalo News editorial (March 1, 2020) wrote “Buffalo Niagara needs immigrants, not to honor our past but to secure our future.

"The Trump administration’s increasing restrictions on foreign-born citizens threaten our best hope for increasing our population, filling jobs that enable economic expansion and enriching the fabric of our community.” The Republican running to represent the citizens of this district is supporting policies that financially hurt New York’s 27th District.

The Buffalo News editorial went on: “Refugees and other immigrants seeking a better life are our best hope to stabilize our economy, for Buffalo Niagara and the rest of the U.S. Slamming the door on them now will cause pain later for those already living in America.”

It is not just business in metropolitan areas that are affected. Mary Jo Dudley, director of the farmworker program at Cornell University, wrote, “Increasingly, dairy farms such as those in New York rely on workers from Mexico and Guatemala, many of whom are believed to be undocumented. Currently, there is no visa program for year-round workers on dairy farms, so the precarious status of these workers poses serious concerns for the economic viability of the dairy industry.”

It is not just dairy farmers that would be affected by policies favored by Mr. Jacobs. “The U.S. fruit, vegetable and meat industries are similarly at risk, and without the help of unauthorized workers, production would drop and consumers would likely see higher prices” (The Conversation, Jan. 10, 2019).

Finally, it is not just our metropolitan and rural areas our small communities will also suffer. The Buffalo News editorial wrote, “Immigrants are the solution to shortages of doctors, nurses and medical technicians, particularly in rural communities where the population is in steep decline.” In many communities, hospitals are the financial lifeblood.

We need a representative in western New York that will listen to the concerns of citizens and support our economy. We need Nate McMurray.

William Fine is a Brockport resident.