All city park basketball courts, tennis courts, and pickleball courts closed Sunday

Due to a lack of social distancing taking place within the city of Canandaigua parks, all basketball courts, tennis courts, and pickleball courts are now closed. City Manager John Goodwin announced the closing in a statement on Sunday.

The city previously closed playgrounds on March 27.

“There has also been an increase in litter in City Parks. Residents and visitors are reminded that our City Parks are carry-in, carry-out. We also ask that all visitors to our parks remember to clean up after dogs and refrain from using the dog waste bag the City provides and leaving it on the ground,” added Goodwin.

“We all want the City Parks to stay open for people to have an outlet to get fresh air and go for walks during this challenging time, but ask all visitors to please be respectful.”