The Honeoye Food Pantry teamed up with the Ontario County Office for the Aging to provide meal deliveries to senior citizens in need Monday through Friday. Volunteers are delivering the meals to residents’ homes.

Any seniors interested in meals five days a week are encouraged to call the Honeoye Food Pantry (585-721-0009) or call 211 Ontario County Office for the Aging.

More information is at https://townrichmond.digitaltowpath.org:10135/content/