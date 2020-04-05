As of Sunday, 134 people were in quarantine due to the coronavirus in Ontario County

COVID-19 in Ontario County: 1 new case Sunday, raising total to 36

As of Sunday, April 5

Total positive confirmed cases: 36

Hospitalized: 5

Quarantine:134

Recovered: 21

Negative tests for COVID-19: 412

No deaths

Updates at Ontario County Public Health