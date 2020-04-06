The Geneva City School District board of education narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to Patricia Garcia and Shirley Green.

Garcia was superintendent for the Hempstead, Prince Edward County, Central Falls and Windham districts. Green is chief of schools for Rochester CSD, and was principal at Rochester’s Montessori Academy, School No. 45 and School No. 30.

Candidates will go through interviews consisting of feedback from a school community survey and stakeholder groups. The position holds a July 1 start date.