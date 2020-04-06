Victor Historian Babette Huber is asking residents to document their experiences during the pandemic as it reshapes daily lives and communities to inform the response to future crises.

To participate, visit victorny.org/109/Historian for a form. Questions include “What are you doing?”; “What effect is this having on you, your family, your neighbors and your community?”; and “How is your life different now that it was before the pandemic?”

Participants can write their answers, or respond with poetry, artwork, video diaries, etc. Huber also needs photographs of what is happening in homes and around the community.

With permission, responses will go into the town/village archives for researchers and future residents. Send forms to bmhuber@town-victor-ny.us or Babette Huber, town/village of Victor historian, 85 E. Main St., Victor, New York, 14564.

