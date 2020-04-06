The meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9

VICTOR — Town and village of Victor and Ontario County officials hosted a Facebook live update about COVID-19 last Thursday. This week, they’re going to try it again.

The next live update is planned for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

Any questions you may have regarding COVID-19 matters within Victor or Ontario County should be sent in advance of the live broadcast to: tovcovid@town-victor-ny.us. They will be addressed during the live update.

Any questions not addressed will be answered after the broadcast by way of email. Visit https://www.facebook.com/twnvictorny/posts/2953768598018492.