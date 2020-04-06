As students across the state find themselves at home in need of new ways to educate themselves and expand their horizons, WXXI launched “I Can Be What?!” to provide a look at careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

New episodes are posted each weekday at 10 a.m. through April 17.

The digital series explores professions with host Jennifer Indovina, a science communicator, inventor and electrical engineer. Indovina visits professionals on their own turf and goes through a typical workday to learn what makes these jobs fun and rewarding, as well as the responsibilities, skills and education involved.

“During these challenging times, programs like this are needed more than ever,” WXXI President Norm Silverstein said. “We hope that ‘I Can Be What?!’ makes a positive difference in the lives of the young people we reach with this series.”

Geared toward students ages 7-11, “I Can Be What?!” provides an entryway into career exploration to stimulate conversation, inspire further research and instill confidence in pursuing academic, technical, trade and artistic endeavors.

The series’ website (wxxi.org/icanbewhat) offers content and resources to help parents, caregivers and educators further students’ exploration process. Families can follow the series and stay connected on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @icanbewhatkids.

Indovina is a clean tech entrepreneur, inventor, Rochester Institute of Technology adjunct professor and TED fellow, and is working to promote energy efficiency initiatives worldwide. She is CEO and co-founder of Tenrehte Technologies Inc., and an advisory board co-chair for the Science Ambassador Scholarship.