Statewide hospital association says unified effort is fighting COVID-19

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

The Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) on Monday announced a cooperative, voluntary effort among hospitals to redeploy available ventilators to regions where they are needed.

“New York’s hospitals are unified in the fight against COVID-19,” stated HANYS President Bea Grause. “Our members have been moving mountains to ensure hospitals in every region of the state have the resources they need. This voluntary ventilator redeployment initiative takes their cooperation to a new level.”

The announcement came as concerns mounted over an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to move a portion of stockpiled and unused ventilators to downstate communities.

“In collaboration with Gov. Cuomo, HANYS and our regional hospital association partners have coordinated a voluntary effort to redeploy available ventilators to regions where they are needed,” stated HANYS. “Hospitals in regions with limited COVID-19 cases at this time are identifying ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines they could rapidly redeploy if called upon.”

“Hospitals continue to step up for their colleagues and the people of New York. They’re striking the right balance to protect their local community members while doing everything they can to save lives throughout the state,” said Grause.

"HANYS has been working tirelessly to support our members’ efforts and will continue our efforts to make sure needed supplies and staff get to where and when they are needed. We thank our members for their continued collaboration, and we thank the governor for his partnership in this effort. We will continue to work closely to provide necessary care to all New Yorkers."

In an essay released Tuesday by UR Medicine Thompson Health President and CEO Michael Stapleton Jr., which will be published in Wednesday's Daily Messenger (April 8), Stapleton writes: “On April 3, Governor Cuomo announced his intention to sign an executive order requiring Upstate New York hospitals make available unused medical equipment and supplies for other healthcare facilities in immediate need. Today he signed that order, making this an official mandate—but not a reason for Ontario County residents to worry more about their health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"UR Medicine Thompson Health has a close connection with the Hospital Association of New York State (HANYS), which has agreed to serve as a clearinghouse for ventilator needs and their availability statewide."