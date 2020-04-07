Five new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday
Total positive confirmed cases: 44
Hospitalized: 4
Quarantine: 87
Recovered: 23
Negative tests for COVID-19: 498
No deaths
Updates daily at Ontario County Public Health