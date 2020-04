The 17-year-old is expected to survive, Rochester police said.

ROCHESTER — A teen was shot on Clifford Avenue near Clinton Avenue in the city around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital by someone nearby. He is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911.