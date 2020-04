The law allows victims of past crimes one year to file lawsuits in sexual abuse cases.

State lawmakers have declined an extension of the Child Victims Act.

The law allows victims of past crimes one year to file lawsuits in sexual abuse cases. Four state lawmakers had filed a joint statement calling for an extension to that window by a year.

The lawmakers claimed hundreds of lawsuits have stalled in the prediscovery stage.

So far, more than 1,600 cases have been filed under the law.