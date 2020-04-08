GATES — Police arrested Gates Fire Chief Alan Bubel following a domestic argument.

Gates Police responded to Bubel's home around 10 p.m. Sunday. According to officers, four children in the home witnessed Bubel make statements that were “of a concerning nature to the mental and moral welfare of the children.”

Two of the children were Bubel’s, and two were visiting for the night. There are no allegations of physical abuse toward the children, according to police.

Bubel turned himself in Tuesday at the Gates Police Department where he was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. An order of protection has been issued for the children.

"The Gates Fire District is aware of the charges against Chief Alan Bubel," Assistant Fire Chief Timothy Goole said. "We understand that the charges are not related to his job as Fire Chief or while on-duty. The Fire Chief is keeping the Fire District apprised of the status of his legal matter. We have no further comments at this time."



Bubel was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He's scheduled to appear in Gates Town Court on May 13.