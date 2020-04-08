The Easter weekend weather looks dry for the most part

Tuesday was a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few rumbles of thunder still may be heard this morning and expect spotty showers. But by Wednesday afternoon, drier conditions can be expected.

On Thursday morning, however, another round of showers will move through the area and moderate rainfall is expected.

Behind this system, much cooler air will arrive Friday morning and snow showers are possible.

The weekend looks dry on Saturday and Easter Sunday, with a chance of rain and partly sunny skies.