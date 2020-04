The Family Autism Center is resuming its winter and spring programs virtually due to the evolving coronavirus situation.

The elementary social skills class runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom Conference, followed by Minecraft from 6 to 7 p.m. Enrolled families received an email about devices.

Class price will be prorated. Email jamie@camppuzzlepeace.com for information.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger (mpnnow.com/subscribenow).