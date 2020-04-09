Clyde-Savannah Central School District students and staff recently showed off their school spirit from the comfort of their homes in a digital spirit week.

The event, organized by the Middle School and High School Student Council, was held from March 30 through April 3. Students and staff were encouraged to dress up according to the theme of each day and participate in daily challenges.

The Student Council ran the spirit week from its Instagram account, where students and staff could message photos and videos of themselves for a chance to be featured on the account. Elementary students and staff got in on the fun by posting photos on the Clyde-Savannah Elementary School Facebook page.

High school students and staff had an extra incentive to participate in digital spirit week, as it replaced the annual inter-class games. This event, which takes place in April, has representatives from each grade (9-12) compete in games to earn points. The grade with the most points at the end of the games is declared the winner.

This year, high school students and staff who submitted photos or videos of themselves participating in digital spirit week earned points for their grade level. At the end of the week, the freshmen were announced as winners of this year’s inter-class games.

A video highlighting digital spirit week can be found on the Clyde-Savannah Central School District Facebook page (@ClydeSavannahSchools).