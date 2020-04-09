Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Adriana Schenk, of Macedon; Maddison Moore, of Marion; and Sara VanDeMortel, of Newark, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for all academic disciplines. Dylan Freer, of Wolcott, joined the chapter at SUNY Oswego.

Leah Schinsing, of Macedon, recently was named to the dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.