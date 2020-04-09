Bob Kiley has been in isolation for nine days, but is preparing to come home soon, he tweeted Wednesday

Irondequoit Department of Public Works Superintendent Bob Kiley confirmed his struggle with the coronavirus.

Kiley tweeted the announcement Wednesday night.

“Appreciate the prayers & support during my COVID fight! It’s been 9 days in isolation. I’m feeling much better and per my PCP I can rejoin my family (and Community) in three days!” — Bob Kiley (@RobertWKiley)

Kiley said he has spent the last nine days in isolation and is feeling much better.