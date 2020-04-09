The first group of Americans who will receive the cash are people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS.

Today will be a good day to check your bank accounts because federal stimulus checks may be arriving as soon as Thursday.

The payouts are expected to go out in waves.

The first group of Americans who will receive the cash are people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS. That means people who have filed their taxes either this year or last year, as well as social security beneficiaries who have direct deposit.

If you don't see the money on Thursday, don't be alarmed. Federal officials say realistically most people won't get the checks until next week.

Here's the breakdown of what you'll get:

If you made less than $75,000 in 2019, you'll receive $1,200.

Couples who made less than $150,000 will get $2,400.

If you have children, you'll get $500 per child.

People on Social Security will also receive a check for the same amounts.