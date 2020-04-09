National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Matthew Card, of Newark, and Michael Mack, of Red Creek, to new ranks.

Card was promoted to private first class and is assigned to the 105th Military Police Company.

Mack serves with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Company and was promoted to sergeant first class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.